Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 6,425 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.13. The company had a trading volume of 96,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

