Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 6,947 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

ATO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,711. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.46 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

