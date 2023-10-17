Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 8,753 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.44% of Mercury Systems worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $1,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711,386 shares in the company, valued at $179,268,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $26,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711,386 shares in the company, valued at $179,268,237.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $100,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.11. 49,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

