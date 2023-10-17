Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 8,988 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.72. The company had a trading volume of 143,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,628. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $129.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

