Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 9,005 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,411,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $46,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,374. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.