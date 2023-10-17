Cambiar Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 875,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after acquiring an additional 624,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.30.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.38. 237,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,081. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average of $183.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.83 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

