Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.97) to GBX 4,000 ($48.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

DEO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.21. The company had a trading volume of 145,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average of $171.32. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

