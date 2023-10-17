Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,454 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $32,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.39. 405,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.81. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The company has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

