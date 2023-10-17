Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,105 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $43,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $71.44. 2,901,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

