Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

TRGP stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $88.32. 276,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,465. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

