Cambiar Investors LLC Has $10.25 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 81,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,332. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

