Cambiar Investors LLC Has $35.69 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,472 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $35,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $111.91. 839,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,362. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.49 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Report on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.