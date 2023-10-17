Cambiar Investors LLC Has $39.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $215.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,866. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
