Cambiar Investors LLC Has $51.18 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $401.53. 417,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.50 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.52.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

