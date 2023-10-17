Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $206,493,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. 321,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,101. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

