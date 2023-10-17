Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 372.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.87. The company had a trading volume of 222,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.26. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.19 and a one year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.