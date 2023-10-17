Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 13,722 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Centene worth $49,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after buying an additional 2,068,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Centene stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. 730,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,331. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

