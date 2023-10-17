Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 8,265 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.18. 187,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,202. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.