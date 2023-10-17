Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. 187,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

