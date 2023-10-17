Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.95. The company had a trading volume of 320,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average is $116.23. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.