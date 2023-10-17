Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Corteva worth $32,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 637,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

