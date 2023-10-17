Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after buying an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,885,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after purchasing an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.21. The company had a trading volume of 145,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.32. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.97) to GBX 4,000 ($48.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

