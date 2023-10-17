Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 624,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $155,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

