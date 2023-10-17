Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$3.75 to C$2.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$1.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.16. The stock has a market cap of C$123.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$249.50 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

