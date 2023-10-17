Cardano Trading Down 1% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Cardano has a market cap of $8.71 billion and approximately $148.00 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.55 or 0.05542109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00032242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00022713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,259,372,927 coins and its circulating supply is 35,218,630,203 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.