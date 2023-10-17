Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

