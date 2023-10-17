Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Lessened by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,860 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.27% of Cboe Global Markets worth $186,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.20. 864,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.32. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

