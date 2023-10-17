CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CEMEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 15.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

