CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.52.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CEMEX
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
CEMEX Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of CX stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEMEX
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.