Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82,007 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.24% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $25,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.08.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

