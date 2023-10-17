Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 8,228 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

