Chemung Financial (CHMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, analysts expect Chemung Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHMG opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $190.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $37,060.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,775.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial



Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

