Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVX opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.