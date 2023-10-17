Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $215.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,866. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.70. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

