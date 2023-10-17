CIBC Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.33.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$46.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.143121 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

