Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its position in Cintas by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Cintas by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.8 %

CTAS opened at $516.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $388.94 and a 12 month high of $525.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

