CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE CIR opened at $53.25 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 2.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. On average, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 676,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

