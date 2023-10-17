CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Stock Performance
NYSE CIR opened at $53.25 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 2.34.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. On average, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CIRCOR International
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.