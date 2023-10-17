Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.3% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 570,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 244,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,122,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $216.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.