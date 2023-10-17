Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.75 million. On average, analysts expect Citizens & Northern to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

