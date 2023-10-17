Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.7% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.1 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $321.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $826.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

