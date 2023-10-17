Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.49% from the stock’s previous close.
YOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,608,761.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth $214,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $450,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 28.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 68.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.
