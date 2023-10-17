Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

