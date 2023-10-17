Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLQ opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Equity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

