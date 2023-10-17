CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,222 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after buying an additional 486,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $218.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.18.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

