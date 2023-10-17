Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$77.00 at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$80.39.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCA

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

CCA stock opened at C$61.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$58.93 and a 12 month high of C$82.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.