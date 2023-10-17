Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$77.00 at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$80.39.
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
