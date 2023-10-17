Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $74.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,197,331.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,840,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,607,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 105.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $39,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

