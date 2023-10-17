Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 0.5 %

CCU opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

