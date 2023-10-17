Compound Market Cap Reaches $325.27 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Compound has a market capitalization of $325.27 million and $31.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $41.13 or 0.00144382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,907,609 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,907,606.90993305 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.01426707 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 416 active market(s) with $32,372,424.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

