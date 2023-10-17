Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 55,950 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.79% of Teleflex worth $89,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.27.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.87. 60,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $186.90 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

