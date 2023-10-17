Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274,280 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $118,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after buying an additional 90,415,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,423,000 after acquiring an additional 102,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,346,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,028,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,884. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

