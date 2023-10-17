Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,287,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $53,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE AL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,708. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.68 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.74%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.